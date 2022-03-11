X22 REPORT - [DS] Narrative Failure,Unsealing Of The First Several Indictments Will Bring About Unity

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[DS] Narrative Failure,Unsealing Of The First Several Indictments Will Bring About Unity
The [DS] has lost the narrative. The fake news/Biden admin wouldn't have to respond the bio lab stories if they were in control, since they tried to spin the stories it shows the world they do not have control of the narrative. Durham is on the hunt and is ready to release more indictments, Barr confirms that Durham will release more. Trump doubles down on Xi going in Taiwan, there is a reason for this, information is going to be produced and it will be damaging to the [DS]. Patriots have the leverage and the [DS] is panicking.
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