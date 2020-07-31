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Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner rips Biden
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29 views • July 31, 2020
The former co-chair of Bernie Sanders' failed campaign compared voting for 2020 presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden to eating half a bowl of human waste. One America's John Hines has more.
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