Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Practice: computer overview pre long form presentation - Exposing What The Shills will Never Talk About That You Should Really Know About! - You Are Very Welcome!
channel image
Nonvaxer420
48 Subscribers
32 views
Published 17 hours ago

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CORONA_(satellite)

.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semi-Automatic_Ground_Environment

.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AN/FSQ-7_Combat_Direction_Central

.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AN/FLR-9

electromagnetic warfare

.


https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/electronic-warfare.html

.


https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/havana-syndrome-caused-foreign-adversary-us-intel/story?id=97549657

what parts of the electromagnetic spectrum can we see

are humans on the electromagnetic spectrum

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Summary-of-deterministic-biological-damage-after-radiation-exposure-to-the-entire-body-A_fig2_329168876

.


https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/c4isr.html

.


https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/

.


https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/directed-energy/2024/03/07/what-are-high-energy-laser-weapons-and-how-do-they-work/

.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerging_technologies

.


https://encyclopedia.pub/entry/26671

.


https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

.


https://www2.deloitte.com/ch/en/pages/strategy-operations/articles/blockchain-explained.html

.


https://dl.acm.org/doi/abs/10.1145/2800795.2800809

.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.


https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Geomancer%3A-An-Open-Source-Framework-for-Geospatial-Miranda-Samson/90a1fcda7f437cd1f5cdb315753232af6801ba27

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993

.


https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.4218/etrij.2022-0106

.


https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-21343-4_33

.


https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/trecms/pdf/AD1188552.pdf

.


https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-concept-of-a-Capacitive-coupling-and-b-Galvanic-coupling-IBC-C-Air-is-the_fig1_273861166

.


https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

.


https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7060516

.


https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Examples-of-services-where-optical-wireless-communication-coexists-with-post-5G-and-6G_fig2_348149737

.


https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/performance-evaluation-of-magnetic-resonance-coupling-method-for-intra-body-network-ibnet/

Keywords
trump2024xjabeloncovud

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket