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ΕΓΩ ΤΩΡΑ ΤΙ ΝΑ ΠΩ ΓΙ ΑΥΤΗΝ ΤΗΝ ΦΩΤΟ;
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927 views • September 10, 2020
10/09/20 ΤΙ ΑΛΛΟ ΘΑ ΔΟΥΜΕ ΘΕΕ ΜΟΥ ΣΕ ΑΥΤΗΝ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΝΟΙΑ ΠΟΥ ΖΟΥΜΕ;
ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΕΝΕΡΓΟΠΟΙHΣEΤΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ ΠΗΓΑΙΝΕΤΕ ΡΥΘΜΙΣΕΙΣ ΚΛΙΚ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΙ ΑΓΓΛΙΚΑ, ΜΕΤΑ ΑΥΤΟΜΑΤΗ ΜΕΤΑΦΡΑΣΗ, ΕΠΙΛΟΓΗ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGJTLBfz5cc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxrmRbIL3ps&;t=471s
http://sinomosiologos.blogspot.com/2020/09/muammar-al-ghaddafi.html?m=1
http://sinomosiologos.blogspot.com/2020/09/blog-post_99.html?m=1
http://sinomosiologos.blogspot.com/2020/09/lady-gaga.html?m=1https://www.facebook.com/100007090656895/posts/2736292323283763/?sfnsn=mo&;extid=QUUz0t6n0JQI1rgO
ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΕΝΕΡΓΟΠΟΙHΣEΤΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ ΠΗΓΑΙΝΕΤΕ ΡΥΘΜΙΣΕΙΣ ΚΛΙΚ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΙ ΑΓΓΛΙΚΑ, ΜΕΤΑ ΑΥΤΟΜΑΤΗ ΜΕΤΑΦΡΑΣΗ, ΕΠΙΛΟΓΗ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGJTLBfz5cc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxrmRbIL3ps&;t=471s
http://sinomosiologos.blogspot.com/2020/09/muammar-al-ghaddafi.html?m=1
http://sinomosiologos.blogspot.com/2020/09/blog-post_99.html?m=1
http://sinomosiologos.blogspot.com/2020/09/lady-gaga.html?m=1https://www.facebook.com/100007090656895/posts/2736292323283763/?sfnsn=mo&;extid=QUUz0t6n0JQI1rgO
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