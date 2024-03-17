Several channels quickly reported the destruction of an AFU helicopter, which crashed near the border settlement of Lukashovka in the Sumy region.
From the photos and videos, it appears that Russian military personnel downed a Ukrainian Mi-24 with a MANPADS; the aircraft ended up in the hands of soldiers from the 183rd motorized rifle brigade.
Coordinates: 50.4432070, 35.5622090
Evidently, the helicopter was providing fire support to enemy units attempting to breach Russian territory in the vicinity of Grayvoron in the Belgorod region.
This marks the third confirmed loss of AFU aircraft in the past week: a few days ago, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed two Mi-17V-5s with a precision strike at a jump airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
