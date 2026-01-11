Romance Baiting Scams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Online dating apps have quietly become one of the most profitable hunting grounds for organised fraud, enabling a sprawling ecosystem of romance scams, ‘pig‑butchering’ crypto swindles, sextortion, identity theft, money laundering and even human trafficking, all piggy‑backing on the natural desire for love and connection. Far from a niche threat, global losses from romance‑style scams now exceed an estimated US-$1.3 billion a year and are climbing fast, with authorities warning that 2026 will see a further surge in both volume and sophistication driven by AI and deepfake technologies.