The Office of Donald J. Trump: God's Multi-Racial MAGA Party Puts the Democrats to Shame 1/25/2021

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LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Resistance Chicks
Some of our shorter clips can be found and edited by ELTV Reel On Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qJ6b2JKSp2a3/
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
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American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information:
Full List on Blogger
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Contact Us:
Resistance Chicks
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Milford, OH 45150
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