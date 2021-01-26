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The Office of Donald J. Trump: God's Multi-Racial MAGA Party Puts the Democrats to Shame 1/25/2021
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70 views • January 26, 2021
On January 25th, President Trump formally creates The #OfficeOfDonaldJTrump ... The Left loses it's mind because the multi-racial MAGA Party of Trump puts the democrats to shame!

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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
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American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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