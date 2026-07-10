Climate Policy Conversation, an interview with Jim Lee

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Climate policy often involves difficult questions about environmental regulation, aviation emissions, emerging technologies, and the balance between innovation and public oversight. As new proposals and policy debates continue to develop, understanding the evidence and competing viewpoints is more important than ever. In our latest interview, we explore these issues, discuss differing perspectives, and examine the broader conversation surrounding climate policy. Watch the full interview for the complete context and decide where you stand.
#ClimatePolicy #EnvironmentalPolicy #ScienceDiscussion #PublicPolicy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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