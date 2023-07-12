Potential World War - Donald Trump is Stupid

Donald Chump is Stupid!
Recently Chump said:
Remember we have potential world wars because Chump didn't investigate
the corruption in Ukraine and didn't punish the criminals escalating the
conflict between Russia and NATO.
We are on the brink of world war because Donald Chump is Stupid!
