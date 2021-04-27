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Majestic 12: MJ12 History
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133 views • April 27, 2021
0:00 Introduction
1:24 #1 ‘The Majestic 12 was a secret group of 12 individuals’ (25 Aug 18)
12:24 #2 ‘We did not understand them at first.’ (23 Aug 18)
18:15 #3 ’007 Spectre was a disclosure of the risk with creating mass surveillance technology’ (26 Aug 18)
24:26 #4 ‘Ranking franchises with respect to their Disclosure efforts’ (31 Aug 18)
27:13 #5 ‘Roswell beings educated Mil Intel about consciousness’ (30 Sep 18)
33:38 #6 ‘The preparations and groundwork laid out by past administrations… for an alien invasion’ (8 Nov 18)
1:24 #1 ‘The Majestic 12 was a secret group of 12 individuals’ (25 Aug 18)
12:24 #2 ‘We did not understand them at first.’ (23 Aug 18)
18:15 #3 ’007 Spectre was a disclosure of the risk with creating mass surveillance technology’ (26 Aug 18)
24:26 #4 ‘Ranking franchises with respect to their Disclosure efforts’ (31 Aug 18)
27:13 #5 ‘Roswell beings educated Mil Intel about consciousness’ (30 Sep 18)
33:38 #6 ‘The preparations and groundwork laid out by past administrations… for an alien invasion’ (8 Nov 18)
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