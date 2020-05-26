World of Hot Water ~ Intro to the CORRECTED History of Weaponized Weather

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What if there were a truth so monstrous that the entire last hundred years needed to be rewritten? Would you want to KNOW or see the evidence for it? What you haven't been told about the reality of WEAPONIZED WEATHER today, the evidence, and the history behind it. We are in a World of Hot Water, and here's how it came about... Episode 1.
PLAYLIST TO ENTIRE SERIES CAN BE VIEWED HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDFA5K77KW4&list=PLr498QUb59nVfEp7mG1qlSI5ZGPWSSCCO
You can find this channels complete UNCENSORED works on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nolabutterfly/
Or follow me on D.Tube + Steemit:
https://d.tube/#!/c/nolabutterfly
https://steemit.com/@nolabutterfly
Or help support this work and original research by either buying one of my books "FUNNY CLOUDS: A Chemtrail Tale or making a direct paypal donation:
https://www.amazon.com/Funny-Clouds-Chemtrail-Raphaelle-ONeil/dp/1519140193
paypal.me/nolabutterfly
I have never asked for money before but now that the rent is past due and I am sitting on top of all this awesome GAME CHANGING research, I feel like it is ok to humbly accept any help. GOD BLESS you ALL regardless!!
The MOST important thing is the message and it will NOT be compromised!!