BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

World of Hot Water ~ Intro to the CORRECTED History of Weaponized Weather
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
55 views • May 26, 2020
nolabutterfly

What if there were a truth so monstrous that the entire last hundred years needed to be rewritten? Would you want to KNOW or see the evidence for it? What you haven't been told about the reality of WEAPONIZED WEATHER today, the evidence, and the history behind it. We are in a World of Hot Water, and here's how it came about... Episode 1.

PLAYLIST TO ENTIRE SERIES CAN BE VIEWED HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDFA5K77KW4&list=PLr498QUb59nVfEp7mG1qlSI5ZGPWSSCCO

You can find this channels complete UNCENSORED works on Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nolabutterfly/

Or follow me on D.Tube + Steemit:

https://d.tube/#!/c/nolabutterfly

https://steemit.com/@nolabutterfly

Or help support this work and original research by either buying one of my books "FUNNY CLOUDS: A Chemtrail Tale or making a direct paypal donation:

https://www.amazon.com/Funny-Clouds-Chemtrail-Raphaelle-ONeil/dp/1519140193

paypal.me/nolabutterfly

I have never asked for money before but now that the rent is past due and I am sitting on top of all this awesome GAME CHANGING research, I feel like it is ok to humbly accept any help. GOD BLESS you ALL regardless!!

The MOST important thing is the message and it will NOT be compromised!!
Keywords
chemtrailsworldhistoryweaponized weatherhot waternolabutterflyhurrican katrina
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy