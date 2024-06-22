War with Hezbollah Fast Approaching | Jerusalem Dateline - June 21, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Public debate in Israel regarding "the day after" in Gaza. Studies reveal Gaza never had a famine. Young Jewish leaders pitch ideas to fight anti-Semitism on college campuses. Analysis from Itamar Marcus (Palestinian Media Watch) and Michele Bachmann.
