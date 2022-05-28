BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GONE IN :60 Zidkenu Closes Caravan to Midnight: Attempts To Close DC Demon Portal & CRUSHES ATHEISM
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
37 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
161 views • May 28, 2022
Zidkenu calls in again to The Caravan to Midnight Show - after a long spiritual build up... "Sid wants to sing"... with no time on the clock, John B. ends his show with Sid attempting to close the demon portal above the White House - See what comes out! Big Hairy Bigfoot Women! Oh My! "We love you, Sid!" John B. Wells. Meanwhile simply by uttering the name of IVAN PANIN, Russian mathematician, Zidkenu destroys atheisms and all Bible critics for all time. You're welcome! Show originally aired on May 20, 2022 ...
"God is real, the Bible is true, the Hebrew Bible has a number of sevens all the way through it, it's ALL divisible by seven!..."
TBC...
"The Hebrew Bible "Big Hairy Bigfoot Women - they're all winning at swimming" song inspired by @HealthRanger Mike Adams...

Like Share & Subscribe at your own risk!

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu
https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f
https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu/
https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe
Fair Use Copywrite-all materials contained in this video are for non-profit public education purposes only
Keywords
biblejesusatheistschristianitydemonsportaltransgenderatheismbigfootukulelenumericspaninivan panin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

Willow Tohi
U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
France&#8217;s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

France’s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

Morgan S. Verity
Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Garrison Vance
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy