GONE IN :60 Zidkenu Closes Caravan to Midnight: Attempts To Close DC Demon Portal & CRUSHES ATHEISM

Zidkenu calls in again to The Caravan to Midnight Show - after a long spiritual build up... "Sid wants to sing"... with no time on the clock, John B. ends his show with Sid attempting to close the demon portal above the White House - See what comes out! Big Hairy Bigfoot Women! Oh My! "We love you, Sid!" John B. Wells. Meanwhile simply by uttering the name of IVAN PANIN, Russian mathematician, Zidkenu destroys atheisms and all Bible critics for all time. You're welcome! Show originally aired on May 20, 2022 ..."God is real, the Bible is true, the Hebrew Bible has a number of sevens all the way through it, it's ALL divisible by seven!..."TBC..."The Hebrew Bible "Big Hairy Bigfoot Women - they're all winning at swimming" song inspired by @HealthRanger Mike Adams...Like Share & Subscribe at your own risk!Fair Use Copywrite-all materials contained in this video are for non-profit public education purposes only