© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GONE IN :60 Zidkenu Closes Caravan to Midnight: Attempts To Close DC Demon Portal & CRUSHES ATHEISM
Follow
0
Share
Report
161 views • May 28, 2022
Zidkenu calls in again to The Caravan to Midnight Show - after a long spiritual build up... "Sid wants to sing"... with no time on the clock, John B. ends his show with Sid attempting to close the demon portal above the White House - See what comes out! Big Hairy Bigfoot Women! Oh My! "We love you, Sid!" John B. Wells. Meanwhile simply by uttering the name of IVAN PANIN, Russian mathematician, Zidkenu destroys atheisms and all Bible critics for all time. You're welcome! Show originally aired on May 20, 2022 ...
"God is real, the Bible is true, the Hebrew Bible has a number of sevens all the way through it, it's ALL divisible by seven!..."
TBC...
"The Hebrew Bible "Big Hairy Bigfoot Women - they're all winning at swimming" song inspired by @HealthRanger Mike Adams...
Like Share & Subscribe at your own risk!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu
https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f
https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu/
https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe
Fair Use Copywrite-all materials contained in this video are for non-profit public education purposes only
"God is real, the Bible is true, the Hebrew Bible has a number of sevens all the way through it, it's ALL divisible by seven!..."
TBC...
"The Hebrew Bible "Big Hairy Bigfoot Women - they're all winning at swimming" song inspired by @HealthRanger Mike Adams...
Like Share & Subscribe at your own risk!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu
https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f
https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu/
https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe
Fair Use Copywrite-all materials contained in this video are for non-profit public education purposes only
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.