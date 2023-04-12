https://gettr.com/post/p2e5ojeace5
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Fellow fighter Prince Li urges Americans to stand together with the New Federal State of China and Miles Guo to fight against the Chinese Communist Party and work together to help Mr. Guo regain his freedom!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】战友小王子呼吁美国人与新中国联邦和郭文贵先生站在一起，团结一致与中国共产党作斗争，并一同努力让郭先生重获自由！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
