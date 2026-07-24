Call Me Doomsday - Suing Trump - Repeat Offender

‘You’re a virtue-signaling moron’: Financial expert destroys blue-haired socialist ‘Doomsday’ in heated debate over capitalism





‘You know nothing. You’re outraged. You’re performative’





A blue-haired socialist activist who goes by the name “Doomsday” just got absolutely obliterated on camera by financial content creator Caleb Hammer.





The 25-year-old from South Dakota, who identifies as a member of the “queer community” and says her name was given to her by her “chosen family,” sits there spewing the usual leftist talking points about how Americans are forced to work multiple jobs just to survive under evil capitalism.





https://www.wnd.com/2026/07/youre-virtue-signaling-moron-financial-expert-destroys-blue/









You Can’t Make This Up: Illegal Alien Convicted for Killing Ruby Garcia, SUES Trump for “Humiliating” Him by Highlighting His Crime in Campaign Ads — Demands $75.5 Million, Counseling, and U.S. Citizenship





A Mexican national illegal alien who brutally murdered a young Michigan woman is suing President Donald Trump from prison because the President told the truth about him.





Brandon Ortiz-Vite, currently serving a 39-to-102-year sentence for the cold-blooded murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, has filed a handwritten federal lawsuit against President Trump and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Steven Cheung.





The illegal alien claims Trump “humiliated” him and turned his life into a “nightmare” by using his case as an example of Biden’s open-border bloodbath during the 2024 campaign.





As The Gateway Pundit previously reported in March 2024, Ortiz-Vite was an illegal alien from Mexico who had already been deported under the Trump administration in 2020 after a drunk driving arrest.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/you-cant-make-this-up-illegal-alien-convicted/









Repeat offender busted again less than 24 hours after release in brazen jewelry store theft case





A California man accused of stealing jewelry was back behind bars less than 24 hours after walking out of jail, allegedly pulling off the exact same type of crime while already on pretrial probation, authorities said.





Andre Wiley, 19, was arrested last week after Sacramento County Sheriff's Office detectives said he teamed up with two other men in an alleged jewelry store theft just hours after being released from the Placer County Jail on his own recognizance for burglary, conspiracy and grand theft charges.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/repeat-offender-busted-again-less-than-24-hours-after-release-in-brazen-jewelry-store-theft-case-police/ar-AA28kdhD









Prop 47 And Grand Theft Thresholds





Proposition 47, approved by voters, reclassified many theft offenses as misdemeanors by default and increased attention to value-based thresholds. In practice, theft of property valued at $950 or less is typically charged as a misdemeanor under Prop 47





https://thelegalguide.org/california-shoplifting-law-changes-what-they-mean/