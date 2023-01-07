Was Pope Benedict FORCED to Resign? Breaking Information

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Streamed Live January 6, 2023





The Italian Catholic reporter Piero Laporta has claimed that an official of the United States National Security Agency (NSA) boasted in 2005 that the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI "would soon be forced.” Dr. Taylor Marshall comments. The original story in English was broken by Maike Hickson at LifeSite News: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/italian-general-us-official-bragged-benedict-would-be-forced-to-resign-weeks-after-2005-election/





