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Episode 174 - The Truth About the Democrats‘ Vaccine Mandate
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41 views • November 13, 2021
Remember the time when the King of America, Joe Biden, shuffled to a podium and decreed that, going forward, any employer with more than 100 employees would be fined if they did not force their employees to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine? He further declared that those subjects who defied his monarchical decree would be subjected to weekly testing and required to wear a mask in the workplace.
In this episode, we examine the vaccine mandate from the perspective of an attorney prosecuting the case against King Biden and the national Democrats.
In this episode, we examine the vaccine mandate from the perspective of an attorney prosecuting the case against King Biden and the national Democrats.
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