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Ukraine Fake News Revealed (Compilation)
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908 views • April 13, 2022
Here's just a small compilation of the CIA-led fake news posted on Ukraine. Just a tip of the iceberg.
Always use the common sense and intellect that God gave you and He'll always lead you to the truth. Blessings to all.
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Always use the common sense and intellect that God gave you and He'll always lead you to the truth. Blessings to all.
======================
Follow me on my other channels:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/greatisthyname
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-344915
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
If you would like to sow into my Truth Seeking/Sharing channel, you can do so here: Thank you - 🙏
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
Credit: Music by Bensound https://www.bensound.com
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