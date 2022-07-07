Trump 2024 Announcement Imminent, Alex Jones Stands by Prediction!

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📺 #Trump To Declare 2024 Run On July 4th: https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-trump-to-declare-2024-run-on-july-4th-says-roger-stone/
📰 #Trump2024 Plane Repaint Suggests Announcement: https://www.infowars.com/posts/unlisted-video-of-trump-plane-repaint-suggests-2024-announcement-could-be-imminent/
🇺🇸 #Infowars 4th Of July Sale Extended: https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/top-selling-products-sale