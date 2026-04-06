BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Bless the murder of civilians' - Tucker Carlson SHREDS White House Easter prayer - clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1377 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • 2 days ago

'Bless the murder of civilians' - Tucker Carlson SHREDS White House Easter prayer

In the middle of Christian Holy Week, they all showed up at the White House - not to pray for Trump to have restraint, but to express support for killing ordinary people, US journalist Tucker Carlson said.

And not just the fringe Christian Zionists, but the big guys - Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, Carlson lamented.

💬 "[This] is a war crime, but more important, it's a moral crime. You can't murder the innocent. You can't kill kids and women," the journalist emphasized.

Well, it goes deeper than that , Tucker…

Adding:

Trump: 'God was watching us' - closing his eyes to the losses

God watched a lot the US pilot rescue op day - including:

(maybe more, seen different totals, here's another found.. Cynthia)

🔴 1× F-15E Strike Eagle — destroyed

🔴 2× HH-60 helicopters — damaged

🔴 1× MH-6 Little Bird — destroyed

🔴 1× A-10 Thunderbolt II — destroyed

🔴 2× C-130 Hercules — destroyed

🔴 1–2× MQ-9 Reapers — destroyed

💬 “You don’t come out like we came out,” Trump says.


@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Garrison Vance
Report: Israel&#8217;s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Report: Israel’s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Garrison Vance
Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Garrison Vance
Trump Surrenders to Iran on &#8216;TACO Tuesday&#8217;

Trump Surrenders to Iran on ‘TACO Tuesday’

Mike Adams
The Mad King and the Abyss: Why Removing Trump Isn&#8217;t Just Politics, It&#8217;s Survival

The Mad King and the Abyss: Why Removing Trump Isn’t Just Politics, It’s Survival

Mike Adams
Russia accused of arming Iran with Israeli grid targets

Russia accused of arming Iran with Israeli grid targets

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy