'Bless the murder of civilians' - Tucker Carlson SHREDS White House Easter prayer - clip

'Bless the murder of civilians' - Tucker Carlson SHREDS White House Easter prayer

In the middle of Christian Holy Week, they all showed up at the White House - not to pray for Trump to have restraint, but to express support for killing ordinary people, US journalist Tucker Carlson said.

And not just the fringe Christian Zionists, but the big guys - Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, Carlson lamented.

💬 "[This] is a war crime, but more important, it's a moral crime. You can't murder the innocent. You can't kill kids and women," the journalist emphasized.

Well, it goes deeper than that , Tucker…

Adding:

Trump: 'God was watching us' - closing his eyes to the losses

God watched a lot the US pilot rescue op day - including:

(maybe more, seen different totals, here's another found.. Cynthia)

🔴 1× F-15E Strike Eagle — destroyed

🔴 2× HH-60 helicopters — damaged

🔴 1× MH-6 Little Bird — destroyed

🔴 1× A-10 Thunderbolt II — destroyed

🔴 2× C-130 Hercules — destroyed

🔴 1–2× MQ-9 Reapers — destroyed

💬 “You don’t come out like we came out,” Trump says.





@geopolitics_prime