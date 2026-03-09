My Minimalist Apartment Tokyo Japan

📹 Watch the Erika Taught Me podcast to level up your life: https://erikakullberg.com/watch-podcast

💰Get Free Stocks: https://erikakullberg.com/webull

➡️ Download my Free Resources (Fine Print Hacks Guide, Passive Income Guide, Legal Guide, Net Worth Tracker): https://erikakullberg.com/get-free-downloads

In today’s video I’m going to switch things up a little and show you my apartment in Tokyo, Japan. I call it a financial minimalist apartment because I’ve really focused on furnishing it with almost entirely free and/or used items. I’ll give you a tour, explain some cool Japan-specific features, and sneak in a financial lesson in there too :)

Minimalism is a pretty important concept to me. I think so much of the debt that we carry is because we’re overspending, and buying frivolous things that don’t actually increase the quality of our life, or our happiness. If we could reduce the things that we need to just core functional things and things that REALLY bring us value and joy, our finances would be much better off. This is how I try to live my life. I refer to it in the video as financial minimalism because I’m not spending excessively.

I know this is a bit different from my normally purely financial videos, but I thought it would be fun to switch it up. Hopefully you enjoy getting a glimpse into my “minimalist” apartment!

As always, would love if you could subscribe and hit the like button to support the channel! Looking forward to chatting with you in the comment section.

📌Join 4 million followers on Instagram to see my other money videos: https://www.instagram.com/erikankullberg

NOTE: This description contains some affiliate links, meaning that I may earn a minimal commission if you click through and use these links (at no additional cost to you).

Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor. Although I am a lawyer by profession, I am not your lawyer and no attorney-client relationship is established with you in any way. This video, and the ideas presented in it, are for entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial or legal advice.