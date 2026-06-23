Brutal Revenge for CRIMEA: Russia blew up Zelensky's command post along with MI6 and SBU officers

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Meanwhile, on the night of June 22, Russia launched a rather unusual massive missile attack on Ukraine. The fact is that the geography of Russian missile strikes has covered almost the entire Ukraine, including its western part. And this came as an unpleasant surprise to the Ukrainian and Western air defense systems. ....................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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