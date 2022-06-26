Salvation: The Cost & The Call [Part One]

Martin Anderson preaches the cost and the calling of our salvation. Scriptures used: Matthew 4:1-17 & Philippians 3:1-16.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed: Sunday, 19th June 2022.

Chartridge.UK

Recorded with a Sony A7s3 camera with a 24-105mm F4 Sony lens. Slog3. Audio: Sound Devices MixPre3ii using a Rode NT5 microphone. 32bit Float and Mogami 2534 XLR cable. Atomos Shinobi 5" Video Monitor. Sony MDR-7506 Headphones. Freewell Magnetic Variable ND Filter.

