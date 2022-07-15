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Professor Dolores Cahill - immunologist molecular biologist 2022.
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
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68 views • July 15, 2022

We have been told that lockdown and other political measures, in response to COVID-19, are all "led by science." This is not science in a form that most of us would recognise, however. It appears to be the antithesis of science. The political response to COVID-19 claims legitimacy by citing scientific experts. The UK government say they are guided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE.) The two most high profile SAGE members are Sir Patrick Vallance and Chris Witty.

Sir Patrick, the government's Chief Scientific Advisor, is the former director of R&D at GlaxoSmithKline and has a considerable vested financial interest with the pharmaceutical giant. However, this is not a conflict of interest because the government say it isn't.

Chris Witty, the UK Government's Chief Medical Officer, whose career frequently benefited from the philanthropy of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, is equally independent. Just because he appears to be at the centre of a network of scientific advisors and medical experts, which has clear links to industry funded lobbying groups and pharmaceutical corporations, that is no reason to question his advice.

As soon as anyone disagrees with the expert opinion of people like Witty and Valance, politicians and the media are quick to accuse them of "denying science." This tactic is used incessantly. It is not done in the service of science. It is always done to defend policy decisions.They deploy an army of self referencing, self appointed fact checkers, not to examine the contradictory evidence but to censor and deny it. Compliant hacks in the mainstream media are entrusted to cover up the evidence. They use everything from logical fallacies and distraction techniques to outright lies, with the sole intention of making sure the public never look at the evidence or even know that it exists.

This system of genuine science denial is funded by a clique of global corporations. With almost complete control of the broadcast and print media they are now working with their political puppets, and well placed pet spokespersons, to create the legislation that will consolidate their control of social media and all information flows.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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