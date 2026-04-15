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Michael Jaco Maps the Global Battlefield
JMC Broadcasting
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Michael Jaco Maps the Global Battlefield


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v77o8z0-boots-on-the-ground-and-black-sites-what-the-generals-arent-telling-you.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


The City of London has been pulling the strings for centuries. Now the strings are being cut.


In this explosive geopolitical briefing, Michael Jaco—a veteran of three decades in the Middle East with Tier One special operations and CIA—reveals the hidden war beneath the headlines. The Rothschild bank accounts are being seized in France. Le Pen's conservative wave is breaking four decades of CIA-funded communist rule. Germany is overcoming massive election fraud. And the revolutionary war that began in 1776 has never stopped.


Jaco lays out the true axis of evil: London, Vatican, and DC. Not the puppet nations—the puppet masters. Iran is the last kernel of a compromised system, squeezed and squeezed until now, with over 8,000 precision strikes decimating its terror infrastructure. The same forces that funded the terrorists, that controlled the elections, that hijacked nations—are finally being dismantled.


But the war isn't over. Jaco predicts the possibility of boots on the ground in Iran, with the 82nd Airborne already deployed to Saudi Arabia. While President Trump negotiates, the troops move into place. Israel and Saudi Arabia have given their blessing. The operation is accelerating.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
straits of hormuzcity of london controlrothschild bank accounts seized francele pen france electionsgerman election fraudsecond revolutionary war8000 precision strikes iran82nd airborne middle eastboots on ground iranaxis of evil london vatican dcchina controlled city of londonconservative wave europecia communist europeiran israel london hierarchytrump subtle takedown
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