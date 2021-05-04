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Abandoned NYC (Post Reset Photos)
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268 views • May 04, 2021
In this episode we examine some photos of New York City and and ask ourselves how and why the city looks abandoned for at least 50 years. As a bonus we will examine artificial coastlines in Ohio along with the narrative to their creation. I hope you enjoy and are well! God bless and I love you all!!!
If you like this video, or any of my past videos, consider donating $1.
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A course on How I Make my YouTube Videos.
In this behind the scenes video I show you how and why I do what I do.
http://jonlevi.teachable.com
Support this channel for free by clicking this Amazon link first and buying something you were going to purchase anyway.
https://amzn.to/2HcxOGx
My drone camera
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt61...
My Book About Life and surviving the reset.
(Read first chapter free on Amazon)
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Some music provided by BenSound.com
*disclosure: some links above and below may include paid promotional material
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jon Levi
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5vXBfxN7rxKeJHJxS8dNDw
If you like this video, or any of my past videos, consider donating $1.
https://www.paypal.me/jonlevivideos
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=14391380
www.jonlevichannel.com
Support this channel for free by clicking my Amazon Associate link first and buying something you were going to purchase anyway.
https://amzn.to/2HcxOGx
Link to my other channel
Jon Levi Off Topic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCVP...
Jon Levi backup channel is on Odysee and LBRY
https://odysee.com/@JonLevi:3
A course on How I Make my YouTube Videos.
In this behind the scenes video I show you how and why I do what I do.
http://jonlevi.teachable.com
Support this channel for free by clicking this Amazon link first and buying something you were going to purchase anyway.
https://amzn.to/2HcxOGx
My drone camera
https://amzn.to/3aOkAzD
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt61...
My Book About Life and surviving the reset.
(Read first chapter free on Amazon)
https://amzn.to/32AAAi5
My Art Gallery on Imagekind
http://offgrid.imagekind.com/
Souvenirs
https://teespring.com/stores/jon-levi...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt61...
Some music provided by BenSound.com
*disclosure: some links above and below may include paid promotional material
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jon Levi
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5vXBfxN7rxKeJHJxS8dNDw
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