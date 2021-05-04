Abandoned NYC (Post Reset Photos)

In this episode we examine some photos of New York City and and ask ourselves how and why the city looks abandoned for at least 50 years. As a bonus we will examine artificial coastlines in Ohio along with the narrative to their creation. I hope you enjoy and are well! God bless and I love you all!!!If you like this video, or any of my past videos, consider donating $1.www.jonlevichannel.comSupport this channel for free by clicking my Amazon Associate link first and buying something you were going to purchase anyway.Link to my other channelJon Levi Off TopicJon Levi backup channel is on Odysee and LBRYA course on How I Make my YouTube Videos.In this behind the scenes video I show you how and why I do what I do.Support this channel for free by clicking this Amazon link first and buying something you were going to purchase anyway.My drone cameraMy Book About Life and surviving the reset.(Read first chapter free on Amazon)My Art Gallery on ImagekindSouvenirsSome music provided by BenSound.com*disclosure: some links above and below may include paid promotional materialShared from and subscribe to:Jon Levi