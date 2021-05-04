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Abandoned NYC (Post Reset Photos)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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268 views • May 04, 2021
In this episode we examine some photos of New York City and and ask ourselves how and why the city looks abandoned for at least 50 years. As a bonus we will examine artificial coastlines in Ohio along with the narrative to their creation. I hope you enjoy and are well! God bless and I love you all!!!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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