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Wendy's Matters
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27 views • June 15, 2020
Let's all come together to celebrate what's truly important.
Also, thanks for 50 subs!
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Music Used:
Aerith's Theme - Nobuo Uematsu
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Also, thanks for 50 subs!
Join Xephula Today: https://xephula.com/?ref=ScathingTake
Check out DJ Crotch-Sweat: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Rae9EbumYHab/
And Jess Sosnoski: https://xephula.com/StarBlazer?ref=qs
Music Used:
Aerith's Theme - Nobuo Uematsu
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
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