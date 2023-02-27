Create New Account
COVID was just the beginning Climate lockdowns are the next stage of the Great Reset agenda
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
John-Henry Westen Show


Feb 24, 2023


Pro-freedom activist and author Marc Morano explains how COVID lockdowns were a mere precursor to the climate lockdowns now being discussed by our elites. Morano also suggests practical ways to fight the ongoing implementation of the Great Reset agenda.


freedomcurrent eventsactivistfight backlockdownscovidgreat resetclimate lockdownsjohn-henry westennext statemar morano

