COVID was just the beginning Climate lockdowns are the next stage of the Great Reset agenda

John-Henry Westen Show





Feb 24, 2023





Pro-freedom activist and author Marc Morano explains how COVID lockdowns were a mere precursor to the climate lockdowns now being discussed by our elites. Morano also suggests practical ways to fight the ongoing implementation of the Great Reset agenda.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2aoc5q-covid-was-just-the-beginning-climate-lockdowns-are-the-next-stage-of-the-gr.html



