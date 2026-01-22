BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Date: Jan. 22, 2026. Lesson: 14-2026. Title: The Rarity of Faithfulness
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 23 hours ago

Proverbs 20:4–6 exposes three common failures that undermine wisdom: excuses that avoid responsibility, expectations that ignore preparation, and words that promise more than character can deliver. The sluggard refuses to labor when the season demands it and later wonders why he has nothing. Many proclaim their own loyalty, yet a truly faithful person is hard to find. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the danger of procrastination, the emptiness of self-promotion, and the quiet power of proven faithfulness that stands out in a world full of talk.

Lesson 14-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Wartime Homefront Essential Skills&#8221; on BrightU: Experts discuss secret forest pharmacy and an herbalist&#8217;s harvesting guide to astral clock

“Wartime Homefront Essential Skills” on BrightU: Experts discuss secret forest pharmacy and an herbalist’s harvesting guide to astral clock

Jacob Thomas
UK and France weigh social media bans, but age checks create vast privacy risks

UK and France weigh social media bans, but age checks create vast privacy risks

Cassie B.
Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Ramon Tomey
Washington&#8217;s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar

Washington’s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar

Mike Adams
Class action lawsuit goes after Ziploc storage bags for shedding microplastics

Class action lawsuit goes after Ziploc storage bags for shedding microplastics

Lance D Johnson
A cold war over a cold land: Trump’s Greenland gambit roils Davos

A cold war over a cold land: Trump’s Greenland gambit roils Davos

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy