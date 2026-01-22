Date: Jan. 22, 2026. Lesson: 14-2026. Title: The Rarity of Faithfulness

Proverbs 20:4–6 exposes three common failures that undermine wisdom: excuses that avoid responsibility, expectations that ignore preparation, and words that promise more than character can deliver. The sluggard refuses to labor when the season demands it and later wonders why he has nothing. Many proclaim their own loyalty, yet a truly faithful person is hard to find. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the danger of procrastination, the emptiness of self-promotion, and the quiet power of proven faithfulness that stands out in a world full of talk.

Lesson 14-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





