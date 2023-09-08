DON’T MESS WITH THIS TEXAS MEDICAL FREEDOM ADVOCATE

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/dont-mess-with-this-texas-medical-freedom-advocate/
Founder & Executive Director of Texans for Medical Freedom, Jackie Schlegel, joins Del to discuss her 6 year long fight to pass a Medicaid Discrimination bill in Texas that has finally come to fruition. Hear how this warrior mom has worked to win over the hearts and minds of elected officials and has her eyes on any upcoming legislation that challenges the medical freedoms of all Texans.
POSTED: September 1, 2023
