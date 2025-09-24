'2025-9-24 marie zeee - audio you should listen to and consider - what happens if you don't believe God and build an ark

What happens if you had no faith to come out, had no faith to be separate, made the wrong choice, and then are forced to do all the bad things that team satan has planning for you.

Would you still think "noah" to be peculiar? then? because he had the faith to believe God? and because he did what everyone else wouldn't? or tried to do, but God wouldn't allow it, because of where they are at with Him?

And, if you were a "ruth" who would also walk away from everything? would you join yourself to "noah" when you found him?

Everyone who is not "standing in the holy place", or, "in the inner court"........shall be threshed, and are given into the hand of team satan to be "burned with fire".

Meanwhile, a faithful few, a remnant shall come forth of the people to the Father, in the wilderness, and prepare a place, believing, like noah. A people who have the faith of christ, but who actually keep God's commandments. A separate and peculiar people.

Did you prepare your ark? did you come out? has your heart been crucified unto the Father? did you undergo your tests? will the Father be there for you in the day? or will you be taken away as the rest?

If you have just a little understanding, you can see the writing on the wall. But.....will you believe God? not agree...lots of people agree...but how rare are the noah's that have faith?!?!