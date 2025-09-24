BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'2025-9-24 marie zeee - audio you should listen to and consider - what happens if you don't believe God and build an ark
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
83 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 22 hours ago

What happens if you had no faith to come out, had no faith to be separate, made the wrong choice, and then are forced to do all the bad things that team satan has planning for you.

Would you still think "noah" to be peculiar? then? because he had the faith to believe God? and because he did what everyone else wouldn't? or tried to do, but God wouldn't allow it, because of where they are at with Him? 

And, if you were a "ruth" who would also walk away from everything? would you join yourself to "noah" when you found him? 

Everyone who is not "standing in the holy place", or, "in the inner court"........shall be threshed, and are given into the hand of team satan to be "burned with fire". 

Meanwhile, a faithful few, a remnant shall come forth of the people to the Father, in the wilderness, and prepare a place, believing, like noah. A people who have the faith of christ, but who actually keep God's commandments. A separate and peculiar people.

Did you prepare your ark? did you come out? has your heart been crucified unto the Father? did you undergo your tests? will the Father be there for you in the day? or will you be taken away as the rest? 

If you have just a little understanding, you can see the writing on the wall. But.....will you believe God? not agree...lots of people agree...but how rare are the noah's that have faith?!?!

Keywords
faithwarningnoahaudioarkzeeecome out
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy