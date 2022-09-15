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The Dam Is Bursting
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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314 views • September 15, 2022

The Dam Is Bursting

https://rumble.com/v1k5ocf-the-dam-is-bursting.html

Forwarded by:-

https://t.me/AnnadeBuisseretUKLawyer/3343

Dr. David Cartland: I’ve seen everything from brain fog, to exercise tolerance is rubbish, to death, to neurological stuff, to autoimmune conditions


Doctors are complicit; they’ve been actively involved in vaccinating children. You can see it in their eyes with immediate effect, that they know


All of those doctors and nurses said to me that they wouldn’t vaccinate their own children, yet would go down the vaccine centre and vaccinate your children. That to me is not only a Hippocratic Oath no no, it’s ethically abhorrent.


=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


vaccinating children, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP


Keywords
wake upvaccinating childrenjabs in perpetuity
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