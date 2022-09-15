Create New Account
The Dam Is Bursting
313 views
Dune Drifter
Published 2 months ago |

The Dam Is Bursting

Dr. David Cartland: I’ve seen everything from brain fog, to exercise tolerance is rubbish, to death, to neurological stuff, to autoimmune conditions


Doctors are complicit; they’ve been actively involved in vaccinating children. You can see it in their eyes with immediate effect, that they know


All of those doctors and nurses said to me that they wouldn’t vaccinate their own children, yet would go down the vaccine centre and vaccinate your children. That to me is not only a Hippocratic Oath no no, it’s ethically abhorrent.


UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

vaccinating children, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP


Keywords
wake upvaccinating childrenjabs in perpetuity

