The Dam Is Bursting

Dr. David Cartland: I’ve seen everything from brain fog, to exercise tolerance is rubbish, to death, to neurological stuff, to autoimmune conditions







Doctors are complicit; they’ve been actively involved in vaccinating children. You can see it in their eyes with immediate effect, that they know





All of those doctors and nurses said to me that they wouldn’t vaccinate their own children, yet would go down the vaccine centre and vaccinate your children. That to me is not only a Hippocratic Oath no no, it’s ethically abhorrent.





