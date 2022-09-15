The Dam Is Bursting
Dr. David Cartland: I’ve seen everything from brain fog, to
exercise tolerance is rubbish, to death, to neurological stuff, to autoimmune
conditions
Doctors are complicit; they’ve been actively involved in vaccinating children. You can see it in their eyes with immediate effect, that they know
All of those doctors and nurses said to me that they wouldn’t vaccinate their own children, yet would go down the vaccine centre and vaccinate your children. That to me is not only a Hippocratic Oath no no, it’s ethically abhorrent.
