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INSURANCE Companies Will Not Pay out If You DIE After Having the INJECTION(s) 72777
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214 views • January 08, 2022
Okay, THIS GUY IS A PRO TRUMP IDIOT nutbag! But as dumb as he is for being in that CULT, he still manages to make an important point that I was unaware of until he said it.
This sure clears some things up...
72777
This sure clears some things up...
72777
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