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MAAP REAL Interview With Candidate For Congress CD6 Josh Barnett.
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20 views • November 23, 2021
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW With Candidate For Congress CD6 Josh Barnett. Dropping signatures "Join The Suit" CORRECT2020 to AZ Attorney General Mark Brnovich in Phoenix. MAAP Caught up with the Candidate and we asked him few questions. Copyrights 2021 MAAP REAL TALK SHOW George Nemeh
Copyrights 2021 MAAP REAL TALK SHOW
George Nemeh
Copyrights 2021 MAAP REAL TALK SHOW
George Nemeh
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