AUTHENTICITY WILL BE 🪙 THE NEW MEDIA CURRENCY INTO 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shipwreck - Going into 2026 being able to spot propaganda is going to be very important.
Authenticity will be the new media currency and just watch till the end, because if true, I had no idea and I guess I should have.
Source: https://x.com/shipwreckshow/status/1997411954025980059
Thumbnail: https://x.com/PinkBox000/status/1997437022273785872