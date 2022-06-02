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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi - God Save Us!!! - World Governments Are Murdering People
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568 views • June 02, 2022
Maria Zeee.
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi joined us in an emotional address to urge global citizens to take a lawful stand against their governments and health authorities who are clearly pushing a global depopulation agenda, aimed as mass-murdering their citizens.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
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Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzwjp9-dr.-sucharit-bhakdi-global-depopulation-agenda-and-destruction-of-humanity.html
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi joined us in an emotional address to urge global citizens to take a lawful stand against their governments and health authorities who are clearly pushing a global depopulation agenda, aimed as mass-murdering their citizens.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzwjp9-dr.-sucharit-bhakdi-global-depopulation-agenda-and-destruction-of-humanity.html
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