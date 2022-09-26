Create New Account
DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 26SEP22 - [Ukraine War TINY SITREP] Day 214 (25/9) - Ukraine Defeated Russian Counterattack North of Lyman
CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WAR MAPPING


https://youtu.be/EwzgbBjbdXU


TINY SITREP for the BUSY and IMPATIENT (and the broken Youtube Algorithm): This is the Day 214's development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we start off the day in the afternoon (ukraine time) of Day 215 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.

For a more elaborate SITREP/Summary, please watch the FULL SUMMARY video here: https://youtu.be/WGRUL8HnQ6A

Eastern Front Report: https://youtu.be/fxz3jr_euuk

Lyman Front Report: https://youtu.be/W4k5TVjrWWk

Donetsk Front Report: https://youtu.be/dSCkOeCmbCc

STRATEGIC ANALYSIS:

Lyman Front: https://youtu.be/uGGKjQ3Iw6Y

