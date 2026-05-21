5.21.26 - Young MAGA turning from Trump over Iran mess?

It's a legitimate issue for many young MAGA voters who were promised "no new wars" and who aren't liking increased prices across the board. What can Trump do to calm the waters? Also...Muslim fathers are selling their daughters...which is why Islam should not be allowed in the US. It is incompatible with civilized society. Those issues and more...join us in the chat!



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