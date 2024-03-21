Come Jesus Come | Stephen McWhirter (Acoustic) | Lyrics

This is one of the most powerful voices I’ve ever heard, and "Come Jesus Come" is one of the most gripping songs I’ve heard in a very long time.
I’m relatively sure most will see this song as being about the return of our Lord Jesus Christ at His second coming. Personally, as a narrow way walker, I see this song as twofold.
I was completely taken by it as a cry for Jesus to come and reveal Himself to all who entered, in truth, at the strait gate and walked the narrow way that leadeth unto eternal life at the end of the road. (Mt 7:14)
LYRICS:
Sometimes I fall to my knees and pray
Come Jesus come Let today be the day
Sometimes I feel like I’m gonna break
But I’m holding on to a hope that won’t fade
Come Jesus Come we’ve been waiting so long
For the day you return to heal every hurt and right every wrong
We need you right now Come and turn this around
Deep down I know this world isn’t home
Come Jesus come
Come Jesus come
There’ll be no war and there’ll be no chains
When Jesus comes let today be the day
He’ll come for the weak and the strong just the same
And all will believe in the power of His name
Come Jesus Come we’ve been waiting so long
For the day You return to heal every hurt and right every wrong
We need you right now come and turn this around
Deep down I know this world isn’t home
Come Jesus come
Come Jesus come
One day He’ll come, and we’ll stand face to face
Come and lay it all down, cause it might be today
The time is right now, there’s no need to wait
Your past will be washed by rivers of grace
Come Jesus Come we’ve been waiting so long
For the day You return to heal every hurt and right every wrong
We need you right now come and turn this around
Deep down I know this world isn’t home
Come Jesus come
Come Jesus come
Come Jesus come
Come,
Come Jesus come
Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ; (Titus 2:13)
