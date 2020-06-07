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07/06/20 #GardenofHeroes: United Colors of Patriots vs NIH, Fauci & Totalitarianismm
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98 views • July 07, 2020
You Are Free TV
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7/6: After 3 days of Celebrating America contrasted with gang shootings and murders across cabal run sates, we see Americans standing up for freedom in spite of tyranny while the NIH plans to put shots into 90K Americans in F-V trials, most of them paid for with US TP$.
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
President Trump announces National Garden of American Heroes:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidenti...
Governor Kristi Noem at July 3rd Mt. Rushmore:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c489099...
The release of the movie 1986 The Act will come out after midnight on Wednesday the 8th:
http://1986theact.com/
Big Phrma is recruiting 120K volunteers for their 3rd stage trials in Franken-V in highly unprecedented ways:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavi...
Red Cross and Private Companies seek plasma collection to develop Franken V a x:
https://www.newsmax.com/us/convalesce...
https://www.pharmalive.com/report-mod...
Etymology of the word mask:
https://www.etymonline.com/search?q=Mask
Please watch Amazing Polly on Franken-V social engineering and torture under the Geneva Convention:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yk3x...
Please sub to Amazing Polly!
D_rshowitz says trust Ghi_laine! She's friends with Clintons!:
https://newspunch.com/alan-dershowitz...
Former NFL player, Marcellus Wiley, exposes B_M mission statement about ending nuclear family and "family privelege":
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/07/...
The Woodsen Center counters the 1619 victim narrative:
https://1776unites.com/
Covert, Michigan, built on racial equality after the Civil War:
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1...
Babies to be born in bio-bags, gestation run by AI:
https://www.theverge.com/2017/4/25/15...
Replacing motherhood with machines and technology was planned long ago:
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ectoge...
The Electronic waste mountain- the GND future for Earth:
https://thefrontierpost.com/worlds-pi...
Example of States colluding with DS operations:
https://brassballs.blog/home/national...
French scholar explains the Marxist/Cab_l/Isl_m unified front in taking down the Western world exploiting democracy to launch a maoist style culture revolution to bring in the OWG:https://europe.infowars.com/french-jo...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
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To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
88.3K subscribers
7/6: After 3 days of Celebrating America contrasted with gang shootings and murders across cabal run sates, we see Americans standing up for freedom in spite of tyranny while the NIH plans to put shots into 90K Americans in F-V trials, most of them paid for with US TP$.
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
President Trump announces National Garden of American Heroes:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidenti...
Governor Kristi Noem at July 3rd Mt. Rushmore:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c489099...
The release of the movie 1986 The Act will come out after midnight on Wednesday the 8th:
http://1986theact.com/
Big Phrma is recruiting 120K volunteers for their 3rd stage trials in Franken-V in highly unprecedented ways:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavi...
Red Cross and Private Companies seek plasma collection to develop Franken V a x:
https://www.newsmax.com/us/convalesce...
https://www.pharmalive.com/report-mod...
Etymology of the word mask:
https://www.etymonline.com/search?q=Mask
Please watch Amazing Polly on Franken-V social engineering and torture under the Geneva Convention:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yk3x...
Please sub to Amazing Polly!
D_rshowitz says trust Ghi_laine! She's friends with Clintons!:
https://newspunch.com/alan-dershowitz...
Former NFL player, Marcellus Wiley, exposes B_M mission statement about ending nuclear family and "family privelege":
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/07/...
The Woodsen Center counters the 1619 victim narrative:
https://1776unites.com/
Covert, Michigan, built on racial equality after the Civil War:
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1...
Babies to be born in bio-bags, gestation run by AI:
https://www.theverge.com/2017/4/25/15...
Replacing motherhood with machines and technology was planned long ago:
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ectoge...
The Electronic waste mountain- the GND future for Earth:
https://thefrontierpost.com/worlds-pi...
Example of States colluding with DS operations:
https://brassballs.blog/home/national...
French scholar explains the Marxist/Cab_l/Isl_m unified front in taking down the Western world exploiting democracy to launch a maoist style culture revolution to bring in the OWG:https://europe.infowars.com/french-jo...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
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