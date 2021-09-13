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5g and radiation.. aka COVID-19
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132 views • September 13, 2021
I'm not sure how to fight against this legally like I'd like to, so for now I share everything that makes sense. Things I can research and find docs on. This is for sure one. Our gov isn't for us. They acted like it for this form of treason agains us and the land. Anything living is affected. So please start this conversation with love ones friends strangers.. share the info..
Bless you all.
Bless you all.
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