© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You can run but you cannot hide.
Russian troops from the group "West" destroyed the drone control center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along with dozens of UAVs, equipment, gear and 7 militants.
Several soldiers managed to escape to the other object, but even there evil Russians wouldn't give them a break.