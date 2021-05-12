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Trump Jr.: We're embarrassed, our enemies are laughing
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40 views • May 12, 2021
Donald Trump Jr. joins the premiere episode of Cortes & Pellegrino on Newsmax to discuss the latest policy moves by the Biden administration, what a 'biased' big tech is doing to his own personal brand, and why President Biden could be considered 'Jimmy Carter 2.0.' - via Cortes & Pellegrino, weeknights at 9PM ET on Newsmax TV
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