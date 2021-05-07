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Whistleblower: Dominion Rigged 2020 Election
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222 views • May 07, 2021
Alex Newman interviews Melissa Carone, a whistleblower and former employee from Dominion. She discusses her observation of several counts of fraud in the 2020 election, including how she overheard her manager discuss fraudulently filling out ballots on Election Night. Carone notes how the media attempted to discredit her allegations and how Dominion tried to silence her. Carone calls for conducting audits in the states where election fraud may have occurred, and she states that Americans cannot wait until 2024. Lastly, Carone discusses her run for Michigan state representative.
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