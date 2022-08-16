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Whosoever heareth the sound of the trumpet, and taketh not warning, his blood is upon his own head. (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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100 views • August 16, 2022
Jonathan Kleck has delivered the Warning for 20 years.. The Time of the Female Rival Is COME....
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