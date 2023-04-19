Scott Schaefer: Preserving the Legacy of Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh had a tremendous impact on American conservatism. Being the host of the most popular radio talk show for three decades, he relentlessly promoted the values of republicanism encoded in America's Founding Documents.In this interview with The New American, Scott Schaefer, the editor-in-chief of the EIBLegacy Substack shares the story of his long-time involvement with the iconic radio show and discusses the importance of core American values for preserving the Republic. Every time America deviated from her fundamental values and adapted elements of collectivist ideologies such as Marxism, Maoism, and globalism, she hurt. Using the wit and wisdom of Rush Limbaugh, Mr. Shaefer and his team of writers are trying to educate and warn Americans of this threat and influence the culture towards a more conservative worldview and further conservative ideas throughout the nation.

