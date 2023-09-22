Common Sense Ohio Show 9-22-23

We dive into this fascinating quote Steve uses frequently: "moral unburdening was found in the collective identity."

Remember Desert Storm? The US showed the footage of the "highway of death" and the American people demanded that the troops come home. But did we really think about the purpose of our presence in Iraq?

If we had focused on prosecuting the Iraqi Republican Guard instead of getting caught up in the CNN footage, maybe a second Desert Storm wouldn't have been necessary. It's crucial to consider all angles!

Now let's talk about World War 2 history. Patton observed the post-war scenario, specifically the complete occupation of Poland by the Soviet Union. The Europeans aimed to defend Poland from despots but ended up leaving it in Stalin's hands.

Some argue that the Soviet Union, not the US or England, won World War 2. It's a thought-provoking perspective that challenges our understanding of history.

Other Ohio stories we covered...

The Remembrance Project and a recent school bus accident.

The Biden administration will grant temporary legal status to an estimated 472,000 Venezuelans who are already in the United States.

Fentanyl overdose deaths rising in the US. And tracing where this drug is coming from.

Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, via corporate welfare (as we see it).

