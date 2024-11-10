© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
National Security Expert’s Advice To President Trump On How To Avoid WWIII & Handle The CIA
* Elbridge Colby is one of the very few experienced national security officials who actually agrees with DJT.
* He’s likely to play a big role in the new administration.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 November 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-elbridge-colby
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1855675378637090883