Beer and Gears' Beer Gear: Testing Tasting Glasses

*Sadly I have no idea where the 1st minute of this video is. Looks like the camera just didn't record it.





We take a look at the 2 big names in taster glasses, a style specific high end glass and an old stand by you've seen many times before.





Hit me up if you have any questions.





Please leave a thumbs up, comment or share this around





Thank you





Skal!





E.





I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear





https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr





https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/





https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr





https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear





https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015





https://parler.com/BeerandGear/





https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1





https://rumble.com/beerandgear