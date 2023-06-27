Create New Account
CC Talks - Current conditions line up with the Torah Portion Chukat
Heart of the Tribe
Dr. Carrie Brown ND and Chelle will be discussing all the correlations to the Torah Portions Chukat and the current conditions of the day we are living in. We have lot's of news articles to share. This torah portion deals with water, poisonous snakes, Edom -who is that today, flesh becoming tired and cranky, and so much more. If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected]

frequencyrockvibrationwatertorahmemorystatuesnakevenomordinancesnake venom

